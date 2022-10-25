DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love video games? Do you want to forge a career in making video games?
Texas is home to plenty of great schools, offering a wide variety of studies and focuses. If video game design is your passion, Texas has plenty of resources for you.
GameDesign.org has compiled a list of the best schools in Texas for game design, with four of those being in North Texas.
So, without further ado, here is their list of the best schools in Texas for game design.
- Texas A&M University – Commerce
- Houston Community College
- University of the Incarnate Word
- Lee College
- Richland College
- Sam Houston State University
- Southern Methodist University
- The University of Texas at Dallas
- Collin College
- Northwest Vista College
- University of Houston-Victoria
For the full report, visit GameDesign.org.