DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love video games? Do you want to forge a career in making video games?

Texas is home to plenty of great schools, offering a wide variety of studies and focuses. If video game design is your passion, Texas has plenty of resources for you.

GameDesign.org has compiled a list of the best schools in Texas for game design, with four of those being in North Texas.

So, without further ado, here is their list of the best schools in Texas for game design.

Texas A&M University – Commerce

Houston Community College

University of the Incarnate Word

Lee College

Richland College

Sam Houston State University

Southern Methodist University

The University of Texas at Dallas

Collin College

Northwest Vista College

University of Houston-Victoria

For the full report, visit GameDesign.org.