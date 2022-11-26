DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re into all things spice, you’re probably well-versed in the world of peppers and Texas seems to love the heat from North, South, East and West.

We checked out a report from Texas Table Top on the five best peppers in the Lone Star State. “Some like it hot. Others like it hotter. And some adventuresome people like it as hot as they can get it. Peppers are quite popular in the Lone Star State. Partly due to their unique flavors and partly because most of our local cuisines incorporate a Mexican flair, heavy on spices,” the report said.

So, if you’re looking for the best, don’t miss this list below:

Poblano (Ancho) Chilies– This is a very mild pepper. It’s great for use when you want to add smoky pepper flavor without too much heat. They can be used alongside, or instead of, bell peppers in many recipes. They would be a great replacement for the bell peppers in this stuffed peppers recipe.

This is a very mild pepper. It’s great for use when you want to add smoky pepper flavor without too much heat. They can be used alongside, or instead of, bell peppers in many recipes. They would be a great replacement for the bell peppers in this stuffed peppers recipe. Jalapeño Peppers –This is by far the most common pepper in Tex-Mex cooking. You can adjust the heat of the peppers by removing the seeds and ribs to cool things down a bit. Just like we did in this soup.

–This is by far the most common pepper in Tex-Mex cooking. You can adjust the heat of the peppers by removing the seeds and ribs to cool things down a bit. Just like we did in this soup. Serrano Peppers –We are moving right up the heat scale here. This little green guy packs a mean punch. A little goes a long way with these. I have a friend who adds half of one to her Texas Caviar.

–We are moving right up the heat scale here. This little green guy packs a mean punch. A little goes a long way with these. I have a friend who adds half of one to her Texas Caviar. Cayenne Peppers –Most commonly used as a dried pepper, they make ground cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes with them. It adds just the right amount of spice to my Dr Pepper Brisket.

–Most commonly used as a dried pepper, they make ground cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes with them. It adds just the right amount of spice to my Dr Pepper Brisket. Habañero Peppers–This is the hottest pepper I will touch and, to be honest, it’s too hot for me. My husband loves them, though, so I do occasionally make him a separate batch of salsa with one.

All this pepper talk is due to November being National Pepper Month!

“You only need a few ingredients, and most recipes are fairly straightforward. Just stock up on some small glass bottles and start packaging your delicious concoction,” NationalToday said.