DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from The Tech Tribune is looking at which tech startups are the best in Dallas.
Officials say they compared independent, privately-owned companies across different key factors including:
- Revenue potential
- Leadership
- Product traction
- Competitive landscape
Here is their list of the best tech startups in Dallas:
- StackPath
- Bestow
- Compass Datacenters
- Covered Care
- Alto
- Veryable
- Supreme Golf
- OneDay
- Shiftsmart
- Door.com
For the full report, visit The Tech Tribune.