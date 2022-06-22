DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from The Tech Tribune is looking at which tech startups are the best in Dallas.

Officials say they compared independent, privately-owned companies across different key factors including:

  • Revenue potential
  • Leadership
  • Product traction
  • Competitive landscape

Here is their list of the best tech startups in Dallas:

  1. StackPath
  2. Bestow
  3. Compass Datacenters
  4. Covered Care
  5. Alto
  6. Veryable
  7. Supreme Golf
  8. OneDay
  9. Shiftsmart
  10. Door.com

For the full report, visit The Tech Tribune.