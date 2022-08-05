DALLAS (KDAF) — However you want to say it, “The world is your oyster,” or, “The world’s mine oyster,” treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!

It’s time to turn your nose appropriately to the land of the sea and enjoy a delicacy that is the oyster as Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day!

NationalToday says, “On August 5 each year, the U.S. honors a very special mollusk, the oyster, for National Oyster Day. Enjoyed as seafood in many parts of the world, this fine delicacy needs no introduction, but someone certainly thought it could use a celebration. Boil it, eat it fresh, put it in soup — there are many delicious ways to feast on oysters and just as many ways to enjoy this particular day.”

In order to celebrate this day properly, we wanted to make sure you know where the best spots in Dallas are to enjoy oysters. We checked out Tripadvisor’s list:

S&D Oyster Co

Fearing’s Restaurant

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Al Biernat’s

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Town Hearth

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

SER Steak + Spirits

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here.