DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some whiskey and your significant other or best friends and let’s hit the town for some country music. While it ain’t Nashville, Dallas sure has a plentiful pool of live country music offerings around the city.

Saturday, September 17 is International Country Music Day! National Today says, “International Country Music Day, on September 17, is a day of festivals, concerts, dances, and all kinds of other events that celebrate country music, to honor this distinctly American genre.”

So, we want to make sure you know where to go; we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for live country music:

Cowboys Red River

Adair’s Saloon – Deep Ellum

The Rustic – Uptown

North Texas Traditional Dance Society – Lakewood

Double Wide

Inwood Tavern

The Kitchen Cafe – North Dallas

House of Blues – Music Venue – Victory Park

The Kessler Theater – Oak Cliff

Love and War in Texas