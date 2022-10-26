DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pumpkin time, all the time around the United States right now as the fall season is in full swing and Halloween is right on our doorstep.
Whether you’re looking to cook, carve, decorate, or simply just have them, there are plenty of spots around Texas and Dallas to get your pumpkins. However, some might just be better than others.
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around town to buy pumpkins:
- Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown
- The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
- 99 Ranch Market
- Hall’s Pumpkin Farm
- Green’s Produce and Plants
- Ruibal’s Rosemeade Market
- Georgia’s Farmer’s Market
- Decorator’s Warehouse
- Farmers Market of Grapevine
It’s National Pumpkin Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and you deserve to find the best pumpkins around Dallas!
“Pumpkin pie or no pumpkin pie — if it weren’t for Halloween, we wouldn’t think twice about pumpkins. Halloween’s the best thing that ever happened to these big giant gourds/squashes/fruits — besides, quite possibly, the Smashing Pumpkins,” NationalToday said.