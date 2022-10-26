Pile of many multi colored pumpkins and gourds of different shapes and colors. Different kinds Colorful pumpkins decoration

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pumpkin time, all the time around the United States right now as the fall season is in full swing and Halloween is right on our doorstep.

Whether you’re looking to cook, carve, decorate, or simply just have them, there are plenty of spots around Texas and Dallas to get your pumpkins. However, some might just be better than others.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around town to buy pumpkins:

Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

99 Ranch Market

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

Green’s Produce and Plants

Ruibal’s Rosemeade Market

Georgia’s Farmer’s Market

Decorator’s Warehouse

Farmers Market of Grapevine

It’s National Pumpkin Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and you deserve to find the best pumpkins around Dallas!

“Pumpkin pie or no pumpkin pie — if it weren’t for Halloween, we wouldn’t think twice about pumpkins. Halloween’s the best thing that ever happened to these big giant gourds/squashes/fruits — besides, quite possibly, the Smashing Pumpkins,” NationalToday said.