DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes.

Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.

NationalToday says, “Get those hotcakes on the griddle, it’s time to prepare some pancakes! Pancakes are an old staple, dating back to Ancient Greece. Since then, many varieties have been created across the globe. In Britain, France, and other parts of Europe, their pancakes (or crepes) are thin and often served with a sweet or savory filling. In Indonesia they consume pancakes known as ‘serabi’, which are made with rice flour and coconut milk.”

If you don’t have a go-to spot for pancakes, worry not, these are the top spots around Dallas according to Yelp:

Maple Leaf Diner

Ellen’s

The Original Pancake House

Honey Berry Cafe

Toasty Breakfast & Lunch

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

The Aussie Grind

Hudson House

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant