DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna.

We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.

We know you have your methods at home to cook up the perfect fried bologna sandwich, but why not see what the world outside your home has to offer on this very specific and yummy cuisine?

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best fried bologna spots around Dallas:

Maple and Motor – Oak Lawn

Strokers Ice House Bar & Grill

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks – North Dallas

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Truck Yard – Lower Greenville

Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District

Double Wide

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co – Upper Greenville

The Stix Icehouse

Keller’s Drive-In – Lake Highland