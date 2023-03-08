DALLAS (KDAF) — Pokemon, Super Mario, Pong, Pac-Man, and more video games alike got the world started on this incredible hobby and sometimes full-time jobs that is the world of video games.

We’re focusing on where it all began on Wednesday, March 8 as it is National Retro Video Game Day! “National Retro Video Game Day is celebrated on March 8 annually.

“It is a day for retro gamers to reminisce and bring out those retro games played in the earlier days of gaming before the arrival of Xbox and PlayStation, Wii, and other modern gaming,” National Today said.

So, where are the best places to dive into nostalgia and even bring a piece of it home? Well, we checked out Yelp’s report of the 10 best retro video game stores around North Texas:

Retro Madness – Bedford

FX Games and Console Repair – Plano

Dallas Vintage Toys

Game Master

Game Over Videogames

Game Trade

Found It Electronics & Video Games – Watauga

Froggie’s 5 & 10 Toy Store – Lakewood

Movie Trading Co.