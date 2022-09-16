DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!” Friday is here and it’s time to boogie on down to your local eatery that’s got some absolutely killer guacamole.

Happy National Guacamole Day! That’s right, Friday, Sep. 16 is a day filled with chips and everyone’s favorite dip.

NationalToday says, “There are hundreds of ways to prepare guacamole. People spice up their guacamole with onion, garlic, cumin, tomato, cilantro, or even store-bought salsa. Traditionally, guacamole is served with tortilla chips but it’s also good with corn chips, carrot sticks, and celery.”

So, we wanted to make sure you all were aware of just where you can hop around town to, to get the best guac Dallas has to over. So, here’s a look of Yelp’s list of the top spots:

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas

El Come Taco – Lower Greenville

Mi Cocina

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Muchacho

The Empanada Cookhouse – Downtown

Mi Dia From Scratch

M——o

La Salsa Loca Tacos and More