DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on.
Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this pasta is best served alongside some bright, fresh flavors. NationalToday says, “Linguine, which means “little tongues” in Italian, has an ancient lineage among pasta. Along with its cousin, fettuccine, the signature linguine shape started appearing in bowls across Italy’s Liguria region almost 400 years ago.”
Now, everyone has their go-to spot and as long as the spot you frequent makes it fresh, never frozen, you’re much less likely to face disappointment. We want to help you along this goal & path, so, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best pasta restaurants in Dallas:
- Jimmy’s Food Store
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Cane Rosso
- The Woolworth
- rise n°1
- Dragonfly
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- CBD Provisions
- Neighborhood Services Bar & Grill
- Rj Mexican Cuisine
For more from this delicious list from Tripadvisor, click here!