DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on.

Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this pasta is best served alongside some bright, fresh flavors. NationalToday says, “Linguine, which means “little tongues” in Italian, has an ancient lineage among pasta. Along with its cousin, fettuccine, the signature linguine shape started appearing in bowls across Italy’s Liguria region almost 400 years ago.”

Now, everyone has their go-to spot and as long as the spot you frequent makes it fresh, never frozen, you’re much less likely to face disappointment. We want to help you along this goal & path, so, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best pasta restaurants in Dallas:

Jimmy’s Food Store

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Cane Rosso

The Woolworth

rise n°1

Dragonfly

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

CBD Provisions

Neighborhood Services Bar & Grill

Rj Mexican Cuisine

