Tasty vegetarian pupusas recipe served with curtido closeup on a plate on the table. horizontal

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always nice to get outside of your comfort zone when it comes to experiencing new foods.

As Sunday, Nov. 13, is National Pupusa Day, why not try out this Salvadoran dish?

“National Pupusa Day is an El Salvadoran holiday celebrating the pupusa, a tortilla-like flatbread filled with beans, meat and other deliciousness, is now the national dish of El Salvador — a far cry from its humble beginnings as a staple in the diet of early Indian tribes,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Here are some of the best places to get a pupusa in North Texas, according to Yelp reviews:

Pupusas to go

Casa Linda Salvadorian Cuisine

Tienda La Campina Salvadorena

Pupusas Dona Lola

Pupuseria Los Gemelos

La Pasadita 2

Pupuseria La Unica Autentica

Pupuseria Lilian

Mama Vickys Pupusas Y Mas

For more suggestions, visit Yelp!