DALLAS (KDAF) — Menudo is a classic Mexican dish that everyone has to try in their lives.

Think of it like a Mexican stew, except instead of beef it features tripe and adds tons of spices and flavors. It is simply delectable.

If you have not had the chance to try Menudo, then today is a perfect day to get out of your comfort zone as Monday, Oct. 24, is World Tripe Day.

“World Tripe Day was created by the Tripe Marketing Board which is a whimsical initiative taken by a publication house in the U.K. to encourage people to eat Tripe. People celebrate this day by making delicious tripe recipes and enjoying them with their loved ones,” NationalToday.com says.

Here are some of the best places to get Menudo in North Texas, according to Yelp!

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

El Tizoncito

El Ranchito

Mami Coco

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant

Tipico’s

Taqueria El Paisano No. 1

Gonzalez Restaurant

Taqueria Nuevo Leon

El Palote Panaderia

For more suggestions, visit Yelp!