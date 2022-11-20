DALLAS (KDAF) — Fudge is a delicious treat. Perfect for any road trip, this chocolaty treat gives you those great chocolate flavors with a different texture than you would get with your typical candy bar.

Why are we talking about fudge?

Sunday, Nov. 20 is National Peanut Butter Fudge Day, so why not celebrate with a delicious treat?

“National Peanut Butter Fudge Day on November 20 is when we try our hands at making a delicious batch of fudge. There is a wide range of viable peanut butter fudge recipes to be found on the internet and elsewhere, but what they all have in common is a quick prep time (a matter of minutes, in some cases), and a short list of simple ingredients that most of us probably already have in our kitchens,” as NationalToday.com states.

