DALLAS (KDAF) — At CW33 we love chocolate in all its forms: white chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, you name it.

This delicious food goes great in almost anything, from candy bars to chocolate-covered strawberries to ice cream. However, Thursday, Sept. 22, we would like to give a big shoutout to white chocolate as it is National White Chocolate Day.

“Although the FDA officially recognized white chocolate as being chocolate in 2004, the question of its authenticity is still being hotly debated even today. We say, there’s no time for arguing when we could be celebrating National White Chocolate Day in the only logical fashion: by finding the nearest cookie, cake or even liqueur that includes luscious white chocolate basking in non-debatable sweet creamy goodness!” as said on NationalToday.com.

“Where is the best place to get chocolate though?” – you might ask. Well, here are some suggestions from Yelp:

Chocolate Secrets

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

CocoAndré Chocolatier

Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves

JK CHOCOLATE

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Lakewood Chocolates

Chocolate Hangover