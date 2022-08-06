DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory.
In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float Day, after all — a time to enjoy one of the best beverage/dessert combos on the planet, as stated on NationalToday.com.
If you want to get in on all the fun, here are the best places to get a Root Beer Float in Dallas according to Foursquare:
- Dairy-ette
- American Girl Dallas
- Grub Burger Bar
- Lucky’s Cafe
- The Mermaid Bar at Neiman Marcus
- Coolhaus
- Mama’s Daughters’ Diner
- Hunky’s
- Neuhaus Cafe
- J Macklin’s Grill
- Pocket Sandwich Theatre
For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.