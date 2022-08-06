DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has that childhood memory of trying a root beer float for the first time. This delicious drink/dessert is the perfect combination of sweet and savory.

In celebration of this delectable drink, Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, “It’s National Root Beer Float Day, after all — a time to enjoy one of the best beverage/dessert combos on the planet, as stated on NationalToday.com.

If you want to get in on all the fun, here are the best places to get a Root Beer Float in Dallas according to Foursquare:

Dairy-ette

American Girl Dallas

Grub Burger Bar

Lucky’s Cafe

The Mermaid Bar at Neiman Marcus

Coolhaus

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Hunky’s

Neuhaus Cafe

J Macklin’s Grill

Pocket Sandwich Theatre

For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.