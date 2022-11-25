DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about you guys, but after I eat, I need something sweet to balance out my meal.
One of my go-to desserts has to be a parfait and it just so happens that Friday, Nov. 25 is National Parfait Day according to NationalToday.com.
“Parfait, meaning “perfect” in English, is a dessert of French origin consisting of cream, egg, sugar, and syrup. These basic ingredients are boiled together to create a custard-like puree. This is different from the American parfait, which contains granola, nuts, yogurt, and liqueurs, with fruits or whipped cream toppings. Parfait is usually served in tall clear glassware, with a long spoon called a ‘parfait spoon,'” as stated on NationalToday.com.
So, if you want to celebrate the holiday by treating yourself, here are the best places in North Texas to get a parfait according to Yelp reviews!
- Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie
- la Madeleine
- Original CropShop
- TCBY Lakewood Dallas
- Yolk – One Arts Plaza
- Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery
- Fit Juice Bar
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Mango Mango Dessert
- Southpaws Organic Grill
