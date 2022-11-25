DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about you guys, but after I eat, I need something sweet to balance out my meal.

One of my go-to desserts has to be a parfait and it just so happens that Friday, Nov. 25 is National Parfait Day according to NationalToday.com.

“Parfait, meaning “perfect” in English, is a dessert of French origin consisting of cream, egg, sugar, and syrup. These basic ingredients are boiled together to create a custard-like puree. This is different from the American parfait, which contains granola, nuts, yogurt, and liqueurs, with fruits or whipped cream toppings. Parfait is usually served in tall clear glassware, with a long spoon called a ‘parfait spoon,'” as stated on NationalToday.com.

So, if you want to celebrate the holiday by treating yourself, here are the best places in North Texas to get a parfait according to Yelp reviews!

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

la Madeleine

Original CropShop

TCBY Lakewood Dallas

Yolk – One Arts Plaza

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Fit Juice Bar

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Mango Mango Dessert

Southpaws Organic Grill

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.