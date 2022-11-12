DALLAS (KDAF) — French dip sandwiches are one of the most slept on sandwiches in the game.

They are incredibly tasty and really make you feel like you’re eating more than just a sandwich. You are partaking in a full elegant meal.

Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.

So, why are we talking about French dip sandwiches? That’s because Saturday, Nov. 12, is none other than National French Dip Day, according to NationalToday.com.

“Chefs use this day as an opportunity to experiment with different variations of this sandwich and give their patrons a wide variety of tastes to try out. The fact that this day is celebrated across the length and breadth of the United States proves just how well-loved this unique sandwich is,” as stated on their website.

If you are in the mood for a good French dip, then here are some of the best places to eat a French dip, according to Restaurant Guru.

Hillstone

Commissary

Rise + Thyme

Potpourri Boulangerie

Kenny’s Wood Fried Grill

Ziziki’s

Woodlands American Grill

Bazille

The Porch

Angel Chicken Kitchen

CBD Provisions

For more suggestions visit Restaurant Guru.