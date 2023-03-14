DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to hop onto the Texas bandwagon, you may be looking to buy a home here and Dallas is the big city for you, you’ll need some assistance finding the best spots for you, especially if you’re a first-time Texan.

A report from SpaceWise found the best places to buy a home in The Big D in 2023, “Considering buying a house in Dallas? Big D is one of the most affordable cities to call home, offering a wide variety of housing options in a competitive housing market.”

These are the top neighborhoods around Dallas for your potential next home:

Bluffview Lakewood Lower Greenville Oak Cliff Preston Hollow

Be sure to click here for the full report and more info on each of these neighborhoods like home prices, crime rates, who would fit in best, and things to do.