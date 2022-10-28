DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you believe it: an entire day dedicated to one of the best desserts out there, chocolate?

That’s right, Friday, Oct. 28, is National Chocolate Day and you deserve to treat yourself to the gourmet stuff.

“National Chocolate Day, celebrated each October 28, is nothing short of a special tribute to mankind’s greatest culinary invention. (Sorry, pizza.) Chocolate can enhance even the most luxurious dessert items. On the other hand, you can get your fix from a simple candy bar. Hint: Try for chocolate with a “high cacao” percentage and low added sugar,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

To aid in your chocolate celebrations, here is a list of some of the best places for chocolate in North Texas, according to Yelp:

Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Chocolate Secrets

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room

CocoAndre Chocolatier

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.