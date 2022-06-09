DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody loves pizza. Well, unless you don’t, then that’s okay.

BUT, if you are one of the people who love pizza then this is for you. With all that North Texas has to offer, it can be easy to get FOMO when looking at all the pizza shops in the metroplex.

So Gayot is making the choice a little easier for you and have narrowed all the options down to which ones are the best.

Here is their list of the best pizza places in the Dallas/Fort Worth area:

Campisi’s The Egyptian Restaurant

Cane Rosso (they specify the one on Commerce St.)

Coal Vines

Covino’s

Fireside Pies

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Olivella’s

Piggie Pies

Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta

Taverna Pizzeria & Risottoria