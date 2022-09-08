DALLAS (KDAF) — Those aches and pains you’ve been dealing with lately or for a long time need to be checked out, there’s no need to be stubborn. Fighting through the pain isn’t worth it, but seeing a physical therapist for a possible solution is.

Thursday, Sept. 8 is World Physical Therapy Day! Now’s the best time to get an appointment set up to get checked out and on track to get rid of what’s been bothering you or holding you back from doing the activities you want to be able to do.

NationalToday says, “Physical therapists attempt to treat an injury or deformity, educate patients about healthy behaviors, and restore lost or damaged functionality. Chronic pain is linked to a variety of medical diseases, including low back pain, cervical and thoracic pain, shoulder pain, headache problems, cancer, fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, and osteoarthritis.”

So, where to get started? We checked out a report that did the hard work for you to check out the best physical therapists in Dallas. Expertise.com says, “Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored Dallas Physical Therapists on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best.”

The report says it reviewed nearly 300 physical therapists, curated nearly 200 of them and then picked the top 13 physical therapists for you to get started on your journey to get free of pain. They looked at availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.

Without further ado, here are the best physical therapists in and around Dallas:

All-Star Orthopaedics

Bone & Joint Clinic

Byung J. Lee, M.D. Orthopedic Surgeon

Core Rehab Physical Therapy

Cutting Edge Physical Therapy

Eagle Creek Therapy Services

Edge Physical Therapy

Life, Work & Sports

Marc S. Goldman, M.D.

North Texas Physical Therapy

Orthopaedic Specialists of Dallas

Source One Rehabilitation

The Carrell Clinic