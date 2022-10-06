DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever wanted food that will just wrap you up in a glorious hug and give you all the good feelings you’ve been searching for, look no further than noodles.

North Texas is home to some of the most diverse cuisine in the world and there are a plethora of amazing noodle restaurants to choose from. Thursday, October 6 is National Noodle Day and it’s cause for the utmost celebration.

NationalToday says, “Can you believe that noodles have been around for over 4,000 years? Noodles are popular all over the world and range in shape from flat, to round, to twisted, to sheets, to tubes, and many more. They can be made from rice, buckwheat, wheat, with or without eggs and even now from zucchini.”

We wanted to make sure you could dine on the best noodles Dallas has to offer, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best noodle restaurants in town:

Marugame Udon – Upper Greenville

Hello Dumpling

Paik’s Noodle

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

King’s Noodle

Monkey King Noodle – Deep Ellum

Hampyong Cold Noodles

Morefan

Mot Hai Ba – Lakewood

Noodle House