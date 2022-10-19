DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily.

Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.

A report put out by OpenTable found Dallas-Fort Worth’s best new restaurants that you need to try, so, not only will they be new to you, but you could be the first to brag to your friends and family about the dining experience you had at one of these spots.

“As Dallas diners know, it’s no easy feat to wade into the Metroplex’s highly competitive dining scene, synonymous with an increasingly international fleet of restaurants and an expanding underground food scene. To make it here, a place has to be extra special and offer impeccable service, innovative cuisine, a pleasing ambience, and at least one cutting-edge feature,” OpenTable wrote.

Without further ado, here are the best new Dallas-Fort Worth eateries that are ready for you to dine at:

Caterina’s (Fort Worth)

Au Troisieme (North Dallas)

Atipico (Downtown Dallas)

Blind Bishop (Downtown Dallas)

Chandler’s Kitchen and Bar (Flower Mound)

Onesan Dim Sum & Sushi (North Dallas)