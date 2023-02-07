DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day? Well, if you need some help, reservations at some of the most romantic food spots around Dallas could do the trick.

It’s always a good idea to take out your significant other to a candlelit dinner with some wine, good food, and of course, dessert. That’s why we checked out a report from Gayot on the best romantic restaurants in Dallas.

“Sometimes we all need a little help when it comes time to finding a romantic restaurant. The selections we have gathered here have that certain something—perhaps a light-speckled patio, candelit ambience, or lovely garden—that can really impress a date,” the report said.

Without further ado, these are the best romantic restaurants around DFW:

CRU Food & Wine Bar Fearing’s Lucia The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Nick & Sam’s Salum St. Martin’s Wine Bistro