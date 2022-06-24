DALLAS (KDAF) — Irish pubs are a great place to go for good beer, casual eating options and tons of fun.

Though we aren’t Boston, North Texas is still home to some great Irish pubs, perfect for a night out with friends and fun. If you’re new to North Texas and want some suggestions for good Irish pubs, welcome.

GAYOT has released a list of the best Irish pubs in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Here are their suggestions:

Blackfriar Pub – 2621 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204

– 2621 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204 The Dubliner – 2818 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

– 2818 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 Maguire’s – 17552 Dallas Pwky. Dallas, TX 75287

– 17552 Dallas Pwky. Dallas, TX 75287 The Old Monk – 2847 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

– 2847 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206 The Skellig – 2409 Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206

For the full report, visit GAYOT.