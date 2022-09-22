DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few foods more iconic than the classic ice cream cone. It’s simple, delicious and portable. Who doesn’t love that combination?

To celebrate this delicious treat, Thursday, Sept. 21 is National Ice Cream Cone Day!

“Before the invention of the ice cream cone, there was no good solution to the hassle (not to mention the mess) of eating an ice cream without dripping the stuff down your arms or down your chin and ruining your clothes. But thanks to this so-simple-it’s-incredible-nobody-thought-of-it-earlier innovation, now we’re free to indulge ice cream cones in waffle-style, pretzel, chocolate-coated, wafer, sugar and more. So, feel free to enjoy these waning hot days by getting your favorite cone (ours is sugar!) and celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

If this article has made you hungry for ice cream, then you are not alone. But which places in Dallas are the best places to get ice cream? Here are some recommendations from Tripadvisor:

Botolino Gelato Artigianale

Steel City Pops

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Paciugo Italian Gelato

Pokey O’s

Chills 360

Creamistry

Azucar Ice Cream Company

Milk and Cream