Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially time for you to truly get into the holiday spirit, and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always fun to drive around and take in all the beautiful light displays, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is nothing short of the very best.

Thursday, December 1 is National Christmas Lights Day, so once the sun goes down, be sure to gather with your favorite people and go check out the beauty that glistens from these displays around town.

“Today, electric lights are an integral part of the winter holiday season, and certainly aren’t exclusive to Christmas. As we get ready for the end of the year, let’s string up our lights and celebrate. ‘Tis the season, after all,” National Today said.

We wanted to make sure you could take in the very best this season, so, we checked out a report from Trip Savvy on the best holiday light displays in Dallas-Fort Worth and they’re nothing short of spectacular.

Vitruvian Park Lights – Addison Interlochen Lights Display – Arlington Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas – Arlington Highland Park – Dallas Christmas in the Square – Frisco Sundance Square Parade of Lights – Fort Worth Gift of Lights – Fort Worth Prairie Lights – Grand Prairie Deerfield – Plano

The report said, “Everything’s bigger and brighter in Texas when it comes to Christmas lights. Dallas-Fort Worth has several beautiful holiday displays, so grab a peppermint latte or some hot cocoa for the kids, load up the SUV, and enjoy the holiday events and lighting displays. Some displays offer refreshments, rides, and visits with Santa, while others go all out, even offering carriage rides.”