DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is less than a week away, and if you want to celebrate the holiday weekend with a good ol’ fashioned movie night, listen up!

A quintessential cultural aspect surrounding Halloween in America is for sure the horror genre, so what better way to celebrate Halloween than to talk about some of the best Halloween movies?

If you need some suggestions for the best movies to watch, there is no better place for an opinion than the internet.

A new report from Ubiquitous Blog compiled the internet’s favorite Halloween movies and has comprised a list of the top 50.

Ubiquitous Blog officials combed through data including TikTok hashtags, IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores and Letterboxd reviews.

Here are the top 20 movies from that list:

Get Out The Shining The Sixth Sense Shaun Of The Dead Interview With The Vampire IT The Nightmare Before Christmas Hereditary A Nightmare On Elm Street The Crow Coraline Predator Nope Split The Addams Family Beetlejuice Corpse Bride Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street US The Ring

For the full report, visit Ubiquitous Blog.