DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is less than a week away, and if you want to celebrate the holiday weekend with a good ol’ fashioned movie night, listen up!

A quintessential cultural aspect surrounding Halloween in America is for sure the horror genre, so what better way to celebrate Halloween than to talk about some of the best Halloween movies?

If you need some suggestions for the best movies to watch, there is no better place for an opinion than the internet.

A new report from Ubiquitous Blog compiled the internet’s favorite Halloween movies and has comprised a list of the top 50.

Ubiquitous Blog officials combed through data including TikTok hashtags, IMDB ratings, Rotten Tomatoes scores and Letterboxd reviews.

Here are the top 20 movies from that list:

  1. Get Out
  2. The Shining
  3. The Sixth Sense
  4. Shaun Of The Dead
  5. Interview With The Vampire
  6. IT
  7. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  8. Hereditary
  9. A Nightmare On Elm Street
  10. The Crow
  11. Coraline
  12. Predator
  13. Nope
  14. Split
  15. The Addams Family
  16. Beetlejuice
  17. Corpse Bride
  18. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
  19. US
  20. The Ring

For the full report, visit Ubiquitous Blog.