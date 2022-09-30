DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you’ve got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.

While plentiful, this story is going to focus on German cuisine around Dallas as Friday, September 30 is German Sandwich Day! “Don’t eat meat? No problem. Prefer rye instead of pumpernickel? Who’s gonna stop ya? Have a particular mustard you like? Or do you prefer the classic: Butter plus Brot? Cold cuts, cooked cuts or no cuts, it’s up to you. Yes — the humble Butterbrot can be made with any variety of bread and/or toppings,” NationalToday said.

In order to make sure you can find the best German food around town, we checked out Yelp’s lists of the best delis and eateries with German ties around Dallas:

Kuby’s Sausage House

Bavarian Grill

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Taste of Poland

District 9 Draught Haus

Corey’s

Jorg’s Cafe Vienna

European In Texas Market & Cafe

Kuby’s Wild Game Processing

Hirsch’s Meat Market

CCCP Market

Ogi’s European Bakery & Deli

Euro Delicatessen

Weinberger’s Deli