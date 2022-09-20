DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been to an Asian restaurant one of the staples you can always count on to titillate your tastebuds and fill your stomach is the humble but oh-so-delicious fried rice.

It’s National Fried Rice Day on Tuesday, September 20!

NationalToday said, “Fried rice is very accommodating to vegetables as is demonstrated by the inclusion of this variation on many vegetarian menus. It is also a good source of protein.”

Here’s a look at the list of the top fried rice restaurants in Dallas, according to Yelp:

Cafe Hunan – Upper Greenville

Spice Wok

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Rice Box Express Dallas

Szechuan Chinese Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Zaap Kitchen Lao Thai Street Eats – Lower Greenville

Burning Rice

Hawkers

Asian Street Food – Deep Ellum

Sum Dang Good Chinese

Red Stix Street Food