DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, June 24, is National Food Truck Day and we are ever so grateful for this inventive way of distributing food.

Nothing is more fun than a block party lined with a bunch of food trucks, offering creative and tasty food options.

In celebration of food trucks and the wonderful people who work hard to run food trucks, we are presenting a list of the best in town. Here is Yelp’s list of the best food trucks in Dallas:

Super Sliders Food Truck

Easy Slider

La Botana Taco Bar

Mooshie

TJ’s Dawg House

Cousins Maine Lobster

The Bomb Fried Pies

District 1

Not Just Q

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

