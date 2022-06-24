DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, June 24, is National Food Truck Day and we are ever so grateful for this inventive way of distributing food.

Nothing is more fun than a block party lined with a bunch of food trucks, offering creative and tasty food options.

In celebration of food trucks and the wonderful people who work hard to run food trucks, we are presenting a list of the best in town. Here is Yelp’s list of the best food trucks in Dallas:

  • Super Sliders Food Truck
  • Easy Slider
  • La Botana Taco Bar
  • Mooshie
  • TJ’s Dawg House
  • Cousins Maine Lobster
  • The Bomb Fried Pies
  • District 1
  • Not Just Q
  • El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

For more suggestions, visit Yelp!