DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, June 24, is National Food Truck Day and we are ever so grateful for this inventive way of distributing food.
Nothing is more fun than a block party lined with a bunch of food trucks, offering creative and tasty food options.
In celebration of food trucks and the wonderful people who work hard to run food trucks, we are presenting a list of the best in town. Here is Yelp’s list of the best food trucks in Dallas:
- Super Sliders Food Truck
- Easy Slider
- La Botana Taco Bar
- Mooshie
- TJ’s Dawg House
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- The Bomb Fried Pies
- District 1
- Not Just Q
- El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
For more suggestions, visit Yelp!