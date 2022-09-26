DALLAS (KDAF) — Food of all kinds can be comforting and most comfort food comes from the great, rich culture that’s been poured into the creation of the food that fills some of the most popular cuisines in the world.

One of the best comfort foods out there to consume is dumplings. Monday, September 26 is National Dumpling Day, and NationalToday explains that one of the best things about dumplings is no matter your background, you probably have a form of dumpling in your history.

“The very best thing about National Dumpling Day is trying new ones, or eating old favorites, or cooking your grandmother’s recipe, or inventing your own, or all of the above. However you celebrate, September 26 might be your new favorite day of the year,” they said.

We wanted to make sure you were aware of some of the best spots around Dallas to dig into some delicious dumplings; so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best dumpling restaurants around town:

Hello Dumpling

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Hungry Belly

Kitchen Master

Mr Dumpling

Jeng Chi Restaurant

Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings

Bushi Bushi

Hong Dumpling House

Hawkers Asian Street Food