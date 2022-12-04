DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and one of the signature dishes of the season is none other than a plate of cookies.

If Santa thinks it is okay to have just a plate full of cookies, then we think it is okay for us to have a plate full of cookies as well.

Coincidentally Sunday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day and we think this is a cause for celebration. So, through out the store-bought frozen cookies and make a trip to a gourmet cookie shop this Sunday.

To help you plan out your trip, here are some of the best gourmet cookie shops in North Texas according to Yelp:

Cookie Society

JD’s Chippery

Crumble Cookies

Great One Cookie Company

Insomnia Cookies

Charlie’s Cookie Shop

Milk & Cream

Society Bakery

The Salty Donut