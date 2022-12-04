DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and one of the signature dishes of the season is none other than a plate of cookies.

If Santa thinks it is okay to have just a plate full of cookies, then we think it is okay for us to have a plate full of cookies as well.

Coincidentally Sunday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day and we think this is a cause for celebration. So, through out the store-bought frozen cookies and make a trip to a gourmet cookie shop this Sunday.

To help you plan out your trip, here are some of the best gourmet cookie shops in North Texas according to Yelp:

  • Cookie Society
  • JD’s Chippery
  • Crumble Cookies
  • Great One Cookie Company
  • Insomnia Cookies
  • Charlie’s Cookie Shop
  • Milk & Cream
  • Society Bakery
  • The Salty Donut