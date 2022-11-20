DALLAS (KDAF) — Computers have forever changed the landscape of the world.

Whether you are using one for work or using one for leisure, everyone has a computer, and you probably spend most of your day behind a computer.

To celebrate this helpful tool, Sunday, Nov. 20 is National Name Your PC Day.

“Name Your PC Day is celebrated every year on November 20. If you think about it, your PC spends the most time with you from your teenage years well into your adult years. Be it for school or work, the PC remains our loyal companion. We spend hours sitting in front of it trying to accomplish tasks, playing games, listening to music, or playing around. So it’s only fair that this digital friend deserves a name, right,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

With the release of new NVIDIA graphics cards, maybe it’s time for you to upgrade your system. If so, here are some of the best computer stores in North Texas, according to Yelp.

World Tech Force

PC Werks

Altex Computers & Electronics

Micro Center

Best Buy

Found It Electronics & Video Games

Buy-Sell Electronics

For more suggestions visit Yelp.