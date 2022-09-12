DALLAS (KDAF) — We know Texans from all over the state are happy to see temperatures finally starting to cool off ever-so-slightly but that doesn’t mean you’ll need help cooling down with summer still technically alive.

One of the best ways to cool down is with a sweet treat in the form of ice cream; one of the best forms of ice cream is the ever-so-velvety and delicious milkshake. Good thing Monday, September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

NationalToday says, “Simple, sweet, and delectable, chocolate milkshakes aren’t just one of the best treats of all time, they’re also a reminder of our innocence and a symbol of America’s past-time. A time when getting a milkshake and fries was the perfect date and drive-in movies were all the rage.”

We wanted to make sure you had the best bet of getting a delicious chocolate milkshake today or any day, so we checked out what you thought. These are the top 10 spots for chocolate milkshakes around Dallas according to Yelp reviewers:

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown Hopdoddy Burger Bar Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood Better Than Sex A Dessert Restaurant – Plano Smallcakes Medallion – Lakewood Yogurtland – Lakewood Aqua S – Victory Park Keller’s Drive-In – Lake Highlands Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store