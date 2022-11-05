DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food.
Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
We wanted to make sure you could get in on the fun in the best-tasting way possible, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best Chinese take out spots in Dallas:
- Szechuan Chinese Restaurant – Oak Lawn
- Moon Wok – Northeast Dallas
- First Emperor Chinese Restaurant
- Lucky Bamboo Kitchen – North Dallas
- Royal China Restaurant – North Dallas
- Lover’s Egg Roll – Uptown
- Royal Wok Chinese Restaurant – North Dallas
- Sum Dang Good Chinese – Trinity Groves
- New York Lovers Chinese Restaurant
- Monkey King Noodle – Deep Ellum