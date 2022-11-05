DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food.

Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you could get in on the fun in the best-tasting way possible, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best Chinese take out spots in Dallas:

Szechuan Chinese Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Moon Wok – Northeast Dallas

First Emperor Chinese Restaurant

Lucky Bamboo Kitchen – North Dallas

Royal China Restaurant – North Dallas

Lover’s Egg Roll – Uptown

Royal Wok Chinese Restaurant – North Dallas

Sum Dang Good Chinese – Trinity Groves

New York Lovers Chinese Restaurant

Monkey King Noodle – Deep Ellum