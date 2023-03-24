DALLAS (KDAF) — Where can you get a good Philly cheesesteak in Dallas? The only way to know for sure is to try them all!

March 24 Cheesesteak Day is an annual holiday that celebrates the iconic Philly food, the cheesesteak sandwiches.

If you’re not in Philadelphia or know someone from there, you can still celebrate with some of Dallas’ best cheesesteaks. From classic sandwiches to creative twists, Dallas restaurants have some of the best cheesesteak sandwiches around.

Here are some of the best places to get cheesesteaks on National Cheesesteak Day, according to Foursquare, a lifestyle advisory website.

Truck Yard- Dallas, TX Big Tony’ West Philly Cheesesteak Co-DeSoto, TX Jersey Mike’s Subs- 6550 North Macarthur Blvd, Suite 140 in Irving, TX Texadelphia- 7601 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 105, Irving, TX A&D Buffalo’s- 3414 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas, TX Jersey Mike’s Subs- 5521 Greenville Avenue, Suites 108B & 109, Dallas, TX Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks- 13378 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX Varsity Grill- 9310 Forest Ln Ste 362 (Abrams), Dallas, TX 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse -1850 Market Place Blvd (I635), Irving, TX Cindi’s NY Deli Bakery & Restaurant- 7522 Campbell Rd Ste 117 (SW corner of Campbell & Coit), Dallas, TX Cindi’s NY Deli Bakery- 3565 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX Jersey Joe’s Deli-15340 Dallas Pkwy. (Arapaho Rd.), Addison, TX Bay34th St Pizzeria- 13605 Midway Rd Ste 170, Farmers Branch, TX Which Wich Superior Sandwiches- 8060 Park Ln Ste B116 (Central Expressway), Dallas, TX Besa’s Pizza & Pasta- 14856 Preston Rd Ste 110 (Preston & Alexis), Dallas, TX