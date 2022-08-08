DALLAS (KDAF) — A week of August has come and gone and that means August 8 is here and it just so happens to be International Cat Day!

Cats are one of the craziest yet normal pets people can own, their mannerisms are other-worldly yet so common it just makes sense. NationalToday says, “Cats are one of the coolest beings on the planet: they are independent, inquisitive, adventurous, have an amazing physiognomy, and the power to heal by themselves — at least most of the time.”

If you’re wanting a new companion or wanting to lend a helping hand to sweet animals, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best cat rescues and pet adoption spots in Dallas:

  • Animal Rescue of Texas – Uptown
  • Dallas Cat Lady – Arts District
  • East Lake Cat Care Center – Lake Highlands
  • Humane Society of Dallas County
  • SPCA of Texas
  • Second Chance SPCA
  • Take Me Home Pet Rescue
  • DFW Humane Society
  • In-Sync Exotics
  • Operation Kindness
  • Dallas County Animal Services & Adoption Center
  • Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center
  • MatchAPet
  • Richardson Animal Shelter
  • The Colony Animal Services
  • Lost Paws Rescue of Texas
  • Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center