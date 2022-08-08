DALLAS (KDAF) — A week of August has come and gone and that means August 8 is here and it just so happens to be International Cat Day!
Cats are one of the craziest yet normal pets people can own, their mannerisms are other-worldly yet so common it just makes sense. NationalToday says, “Cats are one of the coolest beings on the planet: they are independent, inquisitive, adventurous, have an amazing physiognomy, and the power to heal by themselves — at least most of the time.”
If you’re wanting a new companion or wanting to lend a helping hand to sweet animals, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best cat rescues and pet adoption spots in Dallas:
- Animal Rescue of Texas – Uptown
- Dallas Cat Lady – Arts District
- East Lake Cat Care Center – Lake Highlands
- Humane Society of Dallas County
- SPCA of Texas
- Second Chance SPCA
- Take Me Home Pet Rescue
- DFW Humane Society
- In-Sync Exotics
- Operation Kindness
- Dallas County Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center
- MatchAPet
- Richardson Animal Shelter
- The Colony Animal Services
- Lost Paws Rescue of Texas
- Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center