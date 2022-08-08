DALLAS (KDAF) — A week of August has come and gone and that means August 8 is here and it just so happens to be International Cat Day!

Cats are one of the craziest yet normal pets people can own, their mannerisms are other-worldly yet so common it just makes sense. NationalToday says, “Cats are one of the coolest beings on the planet: they are independent, inquisitive, adventurous, have an amazing physiognomy, and the power to heal by themselves — at least most of the time.”

If you’re wanting a new companion or wanting to lend a helping hand to sweet animals, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best cat rescues and pet adoption spots in Dallas:

Animal Rescue of Texas – Uptown

Dallas Cat Lady – Arts District

East Lake Cat Care Center – Lake Highlands

Humane Society of Dallas County

SPCA of Texas

Second Chance SPCA

Take Me Home Pet Rescue

DFW Humane Society

In-Sync Exotics

Operation Kindness

Dallas County Animal Services & Adoption Center

Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center

MatchAPet

Richardson Animal Shelter

The Colony Animal Services

Lost Paws Rescue of Texas

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center