DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?

This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.

So, we say celebrate. North Texas is home to plenty of great cake shops so if you are wanting suggestions, here are some of the area’s best, according to Yelp:

Daisy Cakes

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Society Bakery

Susie Cakes

Panini Bakery & Cakes

The Dark Chocolate Bakery

Cake Bar

Maria Andree Boutique Bakery

Stein’s Bakery

Dallas Cakery

