DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding the best of any kind of food can be extremely tasking, but finding amazing barbecue in Texas, is more than easy. However, finding the best and claiming so is where you can get into some trouble with other foodies.

A report from Texas Real Food did the hard work for everyone as they’ve put together a ranking of the best BBQ to be had in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Dallas and Fort Worth may be Texas’ two biggest cities, but when it comes to barbecue, they’re worlds apart. Dallas is all about a great brisket, while Forth Worth tends to prefer ribs. But whether you’re in the mood for beef or pork, there’s one thing that both cities can agree on: these barbecue restaurants are some of the best of the best,” the report said.

Here’s where you can eat the top BBQ in DFW:

Lockhart Smokehouse

Pecan Lodge

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Hutchins BBQ

Heim Barbecue