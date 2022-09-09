DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it’s football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.

Recently a report from Texas Real Food claims that these five spots are the best BBQ joints in Dallas and Fort Worth in 2022. “Dallas and Fort Worth may be Texas’ two biggest cities, but when it comes to barbecue, they’re worlds apart. Dallas is all about brisket, while Forth Worth tends to prefer pork ribs. But whether you’re in the mood for beef or pork, there’s one thing that both cities can agree on: these barbecue joints are some of the best of the best.”

Best BBQ restaurants in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022

Lockhart Smokehouse – Dallas

Pecan Lodge – Dallas

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que – Dallas

Hutchins BBQ – McKinney

Heim Barbecue – Fort Worth

If you’re looking for a delicious deep dive into what you can expect from these tasty spots, click here.