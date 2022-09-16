DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get that haircut you’ve been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.

That’s right, we’re talking about getting back into your favorite barbershop or maybe even finding a new spot to get cut. It’s Barber Day in the U.S.! “Every state strives to do good for its community. The local barber will always know what’s needed and how to fix the community’s woes,” NationalToday says.

We know that finding a new barber can be intimidating, especially if you’ve just moved to a new state/city. We’ve got your back, don’t you worry. We took a look at Yelp’s list of the 10 best barbers in Dallas that’ll get your feeling right after an hour in the chair:

Alton’s Old School Barbershop – Lakewood

Culwell & Son Grooming Room

Preston Forest Barbers – North Dallas

Dallas Fades Barbershop – East Dallas

Brownie’s Barber Shop – Oak lawn

Mike Blend’s Master Barbers – North Dallas

Bonafide Barber Shop – Lower Greenville

Kutinfed Barber Shop – Lake Highlands

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop – Lower Greenville

Cowboy Up Men’s Salon

If you don’t see your favorite barber/barbershop here, be sure to reach out on social media to let us know who we need to check out!