DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting the right bank for you is important and many factors can come into play when it comes to having the best bank and keeping your money secure.

SmartAsset has recently done a study and came up with the best banks in Dallas and they’ve found that the best banks offer a convenient and manageable banking experience. “This list provides a tailored look at the area’s banks, helping Dallas residents get the most out of their banking whether from a wide-reaching national bank or a smaller, local institution.”

Ally Bank – Top savings account

Chase Bank – Best national bank with locations in Dallas

BBVA – Top regional bank

CIT Bank – Best savings account rate

Capital One – Runner-up for best savings account rate; Best free checking account & high yield checking account

Frost Bank – Best customer service

BB&T Bank – Top bank for students

SmartAsset compared 15 banks and their account offerings, options, fees, minimums as well as interests in order to find out which banks are best in Dallas. “The big bank with the most Dallas branches ranked as the best national bank while a smaller bank ranked as our best regional bank.”

Check out more from this study by SmartAsset by clicking here.