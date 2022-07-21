DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting the right bank for you is important and many factors can come into play when it comes to having the best bank and keeping your money secure.
SmartAsset has recently done a study and came up with the best banks in Dallas and they’ve found that the best banks offer a convenient and manageable banking experience. “This list provides a tailored look at the area’s banks, helping Dallas residents get the most out of their banking whether from a wide-reaching national bank or a smaller, local institution.”
- Ally Bank – Top savings account
- Chase Bank – Best national bank with locations in Dallas
- BBVA – Top regional bank
- CIT Bank – Best savings account rate
- Capital One – Runner-up for best savings account rate; Best free checking account & high yield checking account
- Frost Bank – Best customer service
- BB&T Bank – Top bank for students
SmartAsset compared 15 banks and their account offerings, options, fees, minimums as well as interests in order to find out which banks are best in Dallas. “The big bank with the most Dallas branches ranked as the best national bank while a smaller bank ranked as our best regional bank.”
Check out more from this study by SmartAsset by clicking here.