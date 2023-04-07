DALLAS(KDAF)— Unfortunately, the risks taken in certain jobs often come with dire consequences, such as the risk of life itself.

Simmons&Fletcher.com, an Injury and Accident Law Firm, released a list of the 5 most dangerous jobs in Texas.

Simmons& Fletcher said, “No matter what career field you work in, there are always risks on the job. These five jobs, however, are some of the most dangerous jobs in Texas. What are the risks in these industries and what should you do if you get hurt at work?”

The list sheds light on the dangerous working conditions many Texans face and promotes greater safety standards and regulations in the workplace.

Here are the top 5 most dangerous jobs in Texas:

Waste Collection Construction Trucking Roofing Oilfield Work

Do you agree with their list? or do you feel there are more than just 5?