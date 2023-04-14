DALLAS(KDAF)—To put it simply, if you want to stay safe in Texas, then it’s best to stay away from these 11 cities.

An online travel planning website called Budget Travel Buff listed the most dangerous cities in Texas to avoid visiting or limit your time in them.

In addition to being big and beautiful, Texas also has its share of problems. Budget Travel Buff ranked Dallas at #5, and Houston at rank #3.

The travel website said “Dallas is recorded as the highest crime rate city in Texas but change is possibly expected due to a new ’29-page Violent Crime Reduction Plan’. In 2022, hundreds of purse-snatching cases were reported”.

They also mentioned Houston among the five surprisingly dangerous big cities in America.

Here is the entire list of the most dangerous Texas cities:

Humble Bellmead Houston Amarillo Dallas Texarkana Beaumont Odessa Lubbock Alamo Diboll