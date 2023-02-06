DALLAS (KDAF) — Eventually, the weather will warm back up in the Lone Star State which will prove to be the perfect timing for spending some time in the beautiful Texas nature.
If you don’t know, Texas has a lot more than incredible big cities and charming small towns, the nature of this larger-than-life state is beyond measure. State parks are notorious for keeping the beauty as intact as possible and Texas isn’t a stranger to this fact.
We checked out a report from Travel + Leisure on the best state parks throughout the state that has incredible desert, mountain, waterfall, and river views.
“Today, visitors to the Texas parks can see these signs from the past in various forms such as towering canyons and desert mountains to underground caves and dinosaur tracks. With that in mind, here are 16 of the best state parks in Texas,” the report said.
Get your planning pants on and plan out some time in nature throughout Texas at these amazing state parks:
- Big Bend Ranch State Park
- Garner State Park
- Inks Lake State Park
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park
- Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway
- Caddo Lake State Park
- Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site
- Dinosaur Valley State Park
- Longhorn Cavern State Park
- Balmorhea State Park
- Monahans Sandhills State Park
- Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site
- Lost Maples State Natural Area
- Pedernales Falls State Park
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
- Colorado Bend State Park