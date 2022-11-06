DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic.

So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.

“On this day we celebrate everyone’s favorite snack no matter how you make it. Chicken or beef? Beans or salsa? Cheddar or that yellow stuff they top chips with at football games? There’s no one specific way to make it as long as it has two main ingredients: Chips and as much cheese as you can pile on!” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Now get out there and celebrate. Don’t know where to go? Here are some suggestions from Yelp!

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Mia’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

E Bar Tex-Mex

Torchy’s Tacos

Campuzano Mexican Food

Chuys

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

Frankie’s Downtown

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex

Desperados Mexican Restaurant

For more suggestions visit Yelp.