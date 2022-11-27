DALLAS (KDAF) — No road trip is complete without a bag of good beef jerky. It’s a classic.
In celebration of jerky, Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. Whether you like beef jerky homemade or from a professional, there is no wrong way to enjoy this delicious food item.
“National Craft Jerky Day is an annual holiday celebrated on November 27. Craft Jerky Day is celebrated in honor of good old homemade jerky, and the simple jerky recipes passed down from one generation to another,” as stated on NationalToday.com.
Here are some of the best places to get beef jerky in North Texas, according to Yelp!
- Jerky Krisp
- Meat Maniac
- Beef Jerky Experience
- Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory
- Hirsch’s Meat Market
- Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market
- Deep Cuts
- David’s Meat Market
- ONE90 Smoked Meats
- American Butchers
