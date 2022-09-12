Hotel room , Condominium or apartment doorway with open door in front of blur bedroom background, Copy space image or text

DALLAS (KDAF) — Downtown Dallas is one of the most beautiful cities in Texas.

With so much to do and see in Dallas, Big D is the perfect place to vacation and the perfect place to find a unique stay.

TripstoDiscover.com has commissioned a report looking at some of the top luxury hotels in Dallas.

“Whether you’re visiting for the sports, the restaurants, the artistic edge, or for any other reason, chances are you’ll fall in love with Dallas within 24 hours of arriving. The hardest part? Deciding where to stay in this unique city,” Georgie Darling said in her report.

Here were her choices:

The Statler

Kimpton Pittman Hotel

CANVAS Hotel Dallas

W Dallas – Victory

Hyatt Regency Frisco – Dallas

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

The Joule

Renaissance Dallas Hotel

The Westin Dallas Downtown

